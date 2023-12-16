No. 22 Virginia hosts Northeastern following McKneely’s 22-point game

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16.5;…

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -16.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia faces the Northeastern Huskies after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 77-47 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Cavaliers are 6-0 on their home court. Virginia is the best team in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 53.2 points while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 away from home. Northeastern is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cavaliers. Jacob Groves is averaging 7.8 points for Virginia.

Chris Doherty is averaging 11.9 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Luka Sakota is averaging 11.7 points for Northeastern.

