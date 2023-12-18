No. 22 Virginia faces Memphis following Beekman’s 21-point outing

Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (8-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia…

Virginia Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (8-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia visits the Memphis Tigers after Reece Beekman scored 21 points in Virginia’s 56-54 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Virginia ranks second in college basketball giving up 53.3 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Memphis makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Virginia has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 45.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Memphis.

Beekman is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 rebounds for Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.