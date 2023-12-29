No. 22 Creighton visits Joplin and No. 10 Marquette

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette takes on the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays after David Joplin scored 20 points in Marquette’s 81-51 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bluejays are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Creighton is the Big East leader with 29.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 6.8.

Marquette averages 78.5 points, 11.8 more per game than the 66.7 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Marquette allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Scheierman is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

