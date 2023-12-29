No. 21 Texas Longhorns play the UNC Greensboro Spartans on 3-game win streak

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at Texas Longhorns (9-2) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -14.5; over/under…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at Texas Longhorns (9-2)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Longhorns take on UNC Greensboro.

The Longhorns have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. UNC Greensboro scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Texas’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

