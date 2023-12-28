No. 21 Texas faces UNC Greensboro, looks for 6th straight home win

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at Texas Longhorns (9-2) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas will…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at Texas Longhorns (9-2)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Longhorns play UNC Greensboro.

The Longhorns have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas has an 8-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 1-3 in road games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 14 points and two blocks over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

