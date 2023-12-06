No. 21 Texas A&M hosts Oden and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -19; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies after Jeremiah Oden scored 25 points in DePaul’s 99-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Aggies are 2-0 on their home court. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 10.3.

The Blue Demons play their first true road game after going 1-6 to begin the season. DePaul allows 78.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 75.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 78.6 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Coleman is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 68.4% for Texas A&M.

K.T. Raimey is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 8.7 points. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists for DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

