No. 21 Duke Blue Devils face the No. 10 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (9-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 10 Baylor Bears in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Duke scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Bears have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Baylor is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Duke makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Baylor averages 22.3 more points per game (88.4) than Duke gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.3 points. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 assists for Baylor.

