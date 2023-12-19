No. 21 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 10 Baylor Bears meet in New York City, New York

Baylor Bears (9-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Baylor Bears (9-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 10 Baylor Bears in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 in non-conference play. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bears have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Baylor is eighth in college basketball scoring 88.4 points per game while shooting 51.7%.

Duke makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Baylor scores 22.3 more points per game (88.4) than Duke gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 9.5 points. Kyle Filipowski is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.4 points for Duke.

Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 assists for Baylor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.