No. 20 James Madison visits Simpkins and Morgan State

James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Morgan State Bears (4-9)

Baltimore; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the No. 20 James Madison Dukes after Ahmarie Simpkins scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 83-76 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Bears have gone 4-1 in home games. Morgan State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 4-0 in road games. James Madison scores 92.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.5 points per game.

Morgan State averages 74.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 72.4 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 assists. Wynston Tabbs is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Michael Green III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 94.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

