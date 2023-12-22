No. 20 James Madison visits Simpkins and Morgan State

James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Morgan State Bears (4-9) Baltimore; Friday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Morgan State Bears (4-9)

Baltimore; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -19.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the No. 20 James Madison Dukes after Ahmarie Simpkins scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 83-76 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Bears have gone 4-1 at home. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 78.8 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Dukes are 4-0 on the road. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Morgan State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

T.J. Bickerstaff is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 94.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.