No. 20 James Madison visits Hampton following Deng’s 37-point performance

James Madison Dukes (9-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Hampton Pirates (4-5) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (9-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Hampton Pirates (4-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the No. 20 James Madison Dukes after Jerry Deng scored 37 points in Hampton’s 100-53 win against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

The Pirates are 3-1 on their home court. Hampton scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Dukes are 3-0 in road games. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 5.8.

Hampton averages 84.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 75.2 James Madison allows. James Madison scores 19.9 more points per game (94.1) than Hampton allows to opponents (74.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% for Hampton.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.6 points for James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.