Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini take on the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls in New York City, New York.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 in non-conference play. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 1.8.

The Owls are 7-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than Illinois allows to opponents (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 20 points. Dain Dainja is shooting 66.0% and averaging 9.4 points for Illinois.

Vladislav Goldin is shooting 75.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.6 points for Florida Atlantic.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.