No. 2 UCLA loses Emily Bessoir for rest of season after she injured knee playing for Germany

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir will miss the rest of the season for No. 2 UCLA after reinjuring the same ACL that sidelined her for the 2021-22 season.

The senior forward got hurt Nov. 9 playing for her native Germany at the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, UCLA said Wednesday.

Bessoir appeared in just one game for the Bruins this season, with six points and four rebounds.

Last season, she played in all 37 games and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.

“I’m just heartbroken for Emily, for her and for us,” coach Cori Close said. “She’s been such a steady leader for us and she had so many things going for her this year. I look forward to seeing how this is going to be part of her conquering story.”

Close said Bessoir would still be part of the team this season “making a difference like she always does, just in a different form.”

