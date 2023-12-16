No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks play the Indiana Hoosiers, seek 6th straight victory

Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks…

Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Jayhawks take on Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 in home games. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Indiana’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 52.7% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.4% for Indiana.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.4 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.0 points for Kansas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.