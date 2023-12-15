No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks face the Indiana Hoosiers, aim for 6th straight win

Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas will attempt to extend its five-game win streak with a victory over Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 on their home court. Indiana averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.0.

Indiana’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 6.8 more points per game (79.9) than Indiana allows (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds. Malik Reneau is shooting 58.4% and averaging 14.8 points for Indiana.

Dickinson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.0 points and 7.1 rebounds for Kansas.

