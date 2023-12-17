Loyer, Smith lift No. 3 Purdue over No. 1 Arizona 92-84 in the Indy Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday.

Zach Edey had 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic.

The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Caleb Love scored 29 points and Keshad Johnson added 24 for the Wildcats (8-1). Oumar Ballo added 13 points.

NO. 2 KANSAS 75, INDIANA 71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Kansas rallied in the second half for a win over Indiana.

The Jayhawks (10-1), who picked up their first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take their first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for Indiana (7-3), Mackenzie Mbako had 14, Malik Reneau finished with 13, and Kel’el Ware added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

KJ Adams Jr. had 14 points for Kansas and Dajuan Harris Jr. contributed 12 points and five assists.

NO. 4 HOUSTON 70, TEXAS A&M 66

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp scored 21 points, L.J. Cryer added 17 and unbeaten Houston held off Texas.

Cryer has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, and Sharp has reached double figures in nine of 11 games this season.

Jamal Shead had 12 points and eight assists, and J’Wan Roberts had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Houston (11-0), which shot 43% and made 11 3-pointers.

Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead an Aggies’ rally. Texas A&M (7-4) shot 38% from the field, including 9 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Aggies have lost two straight.

MICHIGAN STATE 88, NO. 6 BAYLOR 64

DETROIT (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to help build a huge lead and struggling Michigan State went on to rout Baylor, handing the Bears their first loss of the season.

The Spartans (5-5) had a breakout performance with a 30-point lead in the first half, looking like the the team respected enough to be ranked No. 4 in preseason AP Top 25.

Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard had 14 points, five assists and three steals while reserve guard Tre Holloman had 11 points.

Baylor (9-1) started the game with six players averaging at least 10 points, but didn’t have a player in double digits until RayJ Dennis made a shot with 7:10 left in the game. Dennis finished with 11 points and Yves Missi had 11 points.

NO. 8 CREIGHTON 85, ALABAMA 82

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner came back from an early ankle injury to score 17 of his 19 points in the second half and lead Creighton past Alabama.

Trey Alexander paced Creighton (9-2) with 22 points and Baylor Scheierman added 20, but it was the return of Kalkbrenner to start the second half that gave the Bluejays the boost they needed to bounce back from their 15-point midweek loss to UNLV.

Alabama (6-4) led most of the second half until Kalkbrenner converted lobs from Alexander and Scheierman into easy layups on consecutive possessions and Scheierman hit a 3-pointer to put Creighton up 72-66.

Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide with 19 points. His 3-point try from just inside halfcourt rattled in and out at the buzzer.

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 87, NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 83

ATLANTA (AP) — Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two straight baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the Wildcats held on down the stretch to beat North Carolina.

The Tar Heels squandered a chance to go for a tying 3-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way. RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation.

Aaron Bradshaw was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to seal the victory for Kentucky (8-2) in the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena.

Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for the Tar Heels (7-3). The Wildcats were much more balanced, with eight players scoring at least seven points.

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA 81, GREEN BAY 47

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Rivaldo Soares scored 13 points and Oklahoma overcame a sluggish start to roll past Green Bay in the Sooners’ final game before a showdown against No. 9 North Carolina.

Otega Oweh added 12 points and John Hugley IV had 11 for Oklahoma (10-0), off to its best start since opening 12-0 during the 2015-16 season — when the Sooners reached the Final Four behind Buddy Hield.

Javian McCollum had nine points and eight assists for Oklahoma.

David Douglas Jr. led Green Bay (5-7) with 13 points. The Phoenix committed 20 turnovers.

NO. 12 TENNESSEE 79, N.C. STATE 70

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James had 23 points, Zakai Zeigler added 20 and Tennessee held off North Carolina State in the Hall of Fame Series.

The Volunteers (8-3) held the Wolfpack to 10 points in the final seven minutes to secure the victory, including a 3-pointer with 24.1 seconds remaining.

Jahmai Mashack added 11 points for Tennessee, which has won four straight.

D.J. Horne had 16 points for the Wolfpack (7-3), and D.J. Burns Jr. added 15.

MEMPHIS 79, NO. 13 CLEMSON 77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 points and six assists, and Memphis held off Clemson.

Nick Jourdain added 11 points for Memphis (8-2).

PJ Hall led Clemson (9-1) with 21 points, while Chauncey Wiggins finished with 19 and Chase Hunter had 13.

Hunter hit the first of two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to cut the Memphis lead to 79-77, but his miss of the second was grabbed by Malcolm Dandridge, preserving the Tigers’ win.

NO. 15 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 64, ST. BONAVENTURE 54

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 16 points and Florida Atlantic held off St. Bonaventure in the Hall of Fame Classic.

Vladislav Goldin added 11 points for FAU (9-2), nine of them in the second half.

Moses Flowers had 12 points for St. Bonaventure (7-3), which had won five straight coming into the game. Assa Essamvous and Chad Venning each added 11 points. But Venning fouled out with just over 5 minutes left in the game.

The Owls went into halftime leading 27-26 after a long 3-pointer by Venning was ruled to have come just after the buzzer.

NO. 18 BYU 86, GEORGIA STATE 54

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 20 points to help BYU beat Georgia State for its second straight victory.

Saunders filled the void off the bench when BYU scoring leader Jaxson Robinson injured his ankle in the first half. Robinson played only seven minutes, scoring two points.

Trevin Knell added 15 points for the Cougars (10-1). Noah Waterman had 13 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall chipped in 12 points and six assists.

Dwon Odom led Georgia State (4-6) with 12 points.

NO. 19 TEXAS 96, LSU 85

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Abmas had 20 points and seven assists, Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 points and Texas defeated LSU.

Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (8-2).

Jordan Wright scored a career-high 33 points — 31 in the second half — for the Tigers (6-5), who made 11 shots from long range.

NO. 20 JAMES MADISON 88, HAMPTON 71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown matched a career high with 17 points off the bench to lead six Dukes in double figures as James Madison rallied to beat Hampton.

Freshman Jaylen Carey added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (10-0). Michael Green III scored 16 points and had eight assists.

Jerry Deng scored 18 for Hampton (4-6) and Kyrese Mullen added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

After trailing by 10 at one point, James Madison chipped away at the lead and then used a 13-2 run in the second half to pull away.

NO. 22 VIRGINIA 56, NORTHEASTERN 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman scored 21 points, including the final four of the game to lift Virginia over Northeastern.

Beekman hit a pair of free throws to pull the Cavaliers (9-1) even at 54 with 52.7 seconds left, then banked in a short jumper with 5.1 seconds to go for the winning basket.

After each team took a timeout with 3.2 seconds remaining, Northeastern (4-7) threw the ball away for its 17th turnover. Chris Doherty led the Huskies with 12 points.

NO. 24 MIAMI 84, LA SALLE 77

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar overcame a slight ankle injury and scored a career-high 25 points to help Miami beat La Salle.

Norchad Omier finished with 23 points and Matthew Cleveland had 14 for the Hurricanes (8-2). Nijel Pack was Miami’s fourth double-figure scorer with 11.

Poplar, who averages a team-leading 15.6 points, landed awkwardly on his left foot after an unsuccessful dunk attempt late in the first half. He immediately limped off the court but returned for layup drills before the second half.

Khalil Brantley scored 23 points and Daeshon Shepherd added 15 for the Explorers (8-3).

NO. 25 NORTHWESTERN 56, DEPAUL 46

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Martinelli scored 16 points and Northwestern bounced back from a stunning loss to beat DePaul.

Ryan Langborg added 14 points, Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie each had 11 and the Wildcats (8-2) came away with a win they sorely needed after getting beaten at home by Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Northwestern shot just 36% but took control in the second half and sent the Blue Demons (2-8) to their sixth loss in seven games.

Jeremiah Oden led DePaul with 12 points. The Blue Demons dropped their eighth straight against Top 25 teams.

