No. 19 Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers square off in Houston, Texas

LSU Tigers (6-4) vs. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns square off at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Longhorns have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas is fifth in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Tyrese Hunter averaging 4.2.

The Tigers have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. LSU is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas scores 79.0 points, 11.0 more per game than the 68.0 LSU gives up. LSU averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 17.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Longhorns. Kadin Shedrick is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 66.7% for Texas.

Will Baker is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan Wright is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for LSU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

