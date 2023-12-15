No. 19 Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers meet in Houston, Texas

LSU Tigers (6-4) vs. Texas Longhorns (7-2) Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Texas Longhorns square…

LSU Tigers (6-4) vs. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Texas Longhorns square off against the LSU Tigers in Houston, Texas.

The Longhorns have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Texas scores 79.0 points, 11.0 more per game than the 68.0 LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Jordan Wright is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals. Will Baker is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for LSU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.