No. 19 Oklahoma squares off against Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners play at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Sooners have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Arkansas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Arkansas has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 67.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points for Oklahoma.

Tramon Mark is averaging 17 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 16.8 points for Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

