No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners square off at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Sooners have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Razorbacks are 6-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Oklahoma scores 85.5 points, 9.4 more per game than the 76.1 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is shooting 67.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Tramon Mark is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for Arkansas.

