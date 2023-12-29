No. 19 Memphis faces Austin Peay after Jones’ 28-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at Memphis Tigers (10-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis faces…

Austin Peay Governors (7-7) at Memphis Tigers (10-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis faces the Austin Peay Governors after David Jones scored 28 points in Memphis’ 77-75 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is sixth in the AAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 6.7.

The Governors have gone 1-5 away from home. Austin Peay is eighth in the ASUN with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sai Witt averaging 2.2.

Memphis averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Ja’Monta Black averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.