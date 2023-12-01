No. 18 Villanova Wildcats square off against the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons and the No.…

Drexel Dragons (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons and the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in non-conference play. Villanova has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Dragons have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Drexel is third in the CAA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.7.

Villanova averages 76.8 points, 16.8 more per game than the 60.0 Drexel allows. Drexel has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.8 points. Eric Dixon is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.0 points for Villanova.

Williams is averaging 13 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Dragons. Moore is averaging 9.6 points for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.