No. 18 Villanova Wildcats and the Drexel Dragons square off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Drexel Dragons (4-3) vs. Villanova Wildcats (6-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons and the No. 18 Villanova Wildcats play at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Villanova ranks sixth in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.1.

The Dragons have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Drexel is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Villanova averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Villanova allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 6.3 points for Villanova.

Amari Williams is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Dragons. Moore is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds for Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

