No. 18 James Madison visits Old Dominion following Allette’s 30-point outing

James Madison Dukes (8-0) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the No. 18 James Madison Dukes after Vasean Allette scored 30 points in Old Dominion’s 84-79 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Monarchs are 3-1 on their home court. Old Dominion is seventh in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Dukes are 2-0 on the road. James Madison has a 6-0 record against teams over .500.

Old Dominion’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 6.5 points for Old Dominion.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.0 points for James Madison.

