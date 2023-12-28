No. 18 Clemson takes on Radford following Hall’s 27-point performance

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Clemson takes on the Radford Highlanders after PJ Hall scored 27 points in Clemson’s 109-79 win against the Queens Royals.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Clemson is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders have gone 2-4 away from home. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 3.4.

Clemson makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Radford has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 14.6 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.