No. 18 BYU faces Georgia State following Robinson’s 28-point performance

Georgia State Panthers (4-5) at BYU Cougars (9-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 BYU hosts…

Georgia State Panthers (4-5) at BYU Cougars (9-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 BYU hosts the Georgia State Panthers after Jaxson Robinson scored 28 points in BYU’s 90-74 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. BYU is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 2-4 on the road. Georgia State is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

BYU averages 89.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 74.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 18 points. Spencer Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.6 points for BYU.

Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.4 points for Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.