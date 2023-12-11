No. 17 Tennessee hosts Georgia Southern after Knecht’s 21-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee takes…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Dalton Knecht scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 86-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Volunteers have gone 4-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 6-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Georgia Southern is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Tennessee scores 78.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 82.3 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Volunteers. Jordan Gainey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Tennessee.

Tyren Moore is averaging 11.9 points for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 9.4 points for Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.