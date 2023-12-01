No. 17 North Carolina hosts Green and Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (4-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels after Darin Green Jr. scored 21 points in Florida State’s 68-66 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seminoles are 0-1 in road games. Florida State is seventh in the ACC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Ante Green averaging 2.0.

North Carolina averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.7 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 53.9% for North Carolina.

Darin Green Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.0 points and 5.8 rebounds for Florida State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

