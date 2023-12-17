No. 16 Illinois leads wire-to-wire in 74-57 victory over Colgate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate on Sunday.

Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the 16th-ranked Illini (8-2). The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had 20 or more points in six of his last seven games.

“We don’t need Terrance to score 30 points in every game,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “He can help us in multiple ways.”

Colgate (6-5), which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points.

Down by as many as 22 points in the second half (51-29), Colgate made eight straight field goals late in the half as part of a run that drew the Raiders within 62-53 with 3:35 left.

“We had a bad start. Against a team the caliber of Illinois, that makes for a long afternoon,” said Colgate coach Matt Langel. “But we responded like I knew we would in the second half.”

Underwood said the Illini’s start set the tone for the game.

“You don’t want to play from behind against Colgate because of their size and their pace. And they know how to win,” he said.

The Illini came into the game ranked fourth in the nation in rebounds per game (45) and outrebounded Colgate 43-25, led by Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers with eight apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: The three-time defending Patriot League champion Raiders gave Illinois fits late in the second half, mainly with tough defense. The Raiders came into the game leading the Patriot League in scoring defense (63.9 points per game).

Illinois: Worries about how Illinois would play between games against No. 12 Tennessee and rival Missouri were quickly dispelled as the Illini shot 48% from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and dominated the boards 24-12 in the first half against Colgate.

NOT THIS TIME

Colgate could have ended two long losing streaks with a win over Illinois. The Raiders have never beaten a ranked opponent, and haven’t defeated a Big Ten foe since 1973.

LONG TIME AWAY

This was Illinois’ first home game at the State Farm Center in 23 days. The Illini beat Western Illinois 84-52 on Nov. 24, then went 2-1 on a three-game road trip that included wins over Big Ten opponent Rutgers and No. 15 Florida Atlantic, and a loss to No. 10 Tennessee.

HISTORIC GAME

Illinois attempted 132 field goals in a Dec. 30, 1948 game vs. Colgate. That’s still the program record for most field-goal attempts in a game. Colgate attempted 75 shots. The combined total of 207 field-goal attempts also ranks first in Illinois history. Illinois won 85-55, completing a sweep of back-to-back home games vs. Colgate. The Illini beat the Raiders 77-54 on Dec. 29, 1948.

UP NEXT

Colgate: Stop three on the Raiders’ four-game road trip will be Tuesday at Iona.

Illinois: The Illini will travel to St. Louis on Tuesday for the annual Braggin’ Rights game vs. Missouri.

