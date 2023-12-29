No. 16 Duke faces Queens after McCain’s 21-point game

Queens Royals (6-8) at Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Queens Royals (6-8) at Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke plays the Queens Royals after Jared McCain scored 21 points in Duke’s 78-70 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 in home games. Duke is third in the ACC scoring 81.3 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Royals are 0-7 on the road. Queens is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Duke is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.7% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

AJ McKee is averaging 17.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

