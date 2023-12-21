No. 16 Colorado State takes road win streak into matchup with Loyola Marymount

Colorado State Rams (10-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Colorado…

Colorado State Rams (10-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Colorado State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Rams play Loyola Marymount.

The Lions are 5-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Rams are 1-0 in road games. Colorado State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 11 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

