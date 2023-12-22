No. 16 Colorado State takes road win streak into matchup with Loyola Marymount

Colorado State Rams (10-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5;…

Colorado State Rams (10-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-5)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Colorado State visits Loyola Marymount aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. Loyola Marymount ranks fourth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Rams are 1-0 on the road. Colorado State is the top team in the MWC scoring 16.0 fast break points per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 15.1 points. Alex Merkviladze is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

