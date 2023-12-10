No. 15 Miami Hurricanes and the Colorado Buffaloes square off in Brooklyn, New York

Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 1-0 ACC) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1;…

Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hurricanes are 6-1 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) scores 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 6-2 in non-conference play. Colorado ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 5.1.

Miami (FL) makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Colorado averages 14.3 more points per game (83.8) than Miami (FL) gives up (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 16.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% for Miami (FL).

Tristan da Silva is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 15.5 points. KJ Simpson is averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists for Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.