No. 15 Miami (FL) takes home win streak into matchup with LIU

Long Island Sharks (1-6) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Miami (FL) will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hurricanes face LIU.

The Hurricanes are 4-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC scoring 82.9 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Sharks are 0-5 in road games. LIU allows 77.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.6 points per game.

Miami (FL) scores 82.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 77.0 LIU allows. LIU averages 64.4 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 16.9 points and six rebounds. Norchad Omier is shooting 55.9% and averaging 16.0 points for Miami (FL).

Eric Acker is averaging 13.9 points for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 12.3 points for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

