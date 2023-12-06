No. 15 Miami (FL) takes home win streak into matchup with LIU

Long Island Sharks (1-6) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (1-6) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -28; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Miami (FL) will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Hurricanes take on LIU.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0 at home. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC scoring 82.9 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Sharks are 0-5 in road games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.7.

Miami (FL) makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). LIU has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 16.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 55.9% for Miami (FL).

Eric Acker is averaging 13.9 points for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 12.3 points for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.