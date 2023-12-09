No. 15 Miami (FL) squares off against Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 1-0 ACC) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15…

Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes play the Colorado Buffaloes at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Hurricanes have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Miami (FL) ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Buffaloes have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Colorado ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 5.1.

Miami (FL) averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooga Poplar is shooting 53.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 13.5 points for Miami (FL).

KJ Simpson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.