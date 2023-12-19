No. 15 Gonzaga hosts Jackson State following O’Neal’s 24-point game

Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the…

Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Jordan O’Neal scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 68-60 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 82.9 points and is shooting 49.0%.

The Tigers are 2-7 in road games. Jackson State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Jackson State averages 68.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 66.3 Gonzaga gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.2 points. Anton Watson is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Ken Evans is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. O’Neal is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 69.6% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.