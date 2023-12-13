No. 15 Florida Atlantic hosts Dean and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (3-7) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Florida International Panthers (3-7) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -23.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls after Arturo Dean scored 27 points in Florida International’s 74-59 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Owls are 3-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Dean averaging 4.5.

Florida Atlantic makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (48.2%). Florida International averages 72.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 70.6 Florida Atlantic gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for Florida Atlantic.

Dean is averaging 14.1 points, five assists and 4.4 steals for the Panthers. Dashon Gittens is averaging 10.4 points for Florida International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

