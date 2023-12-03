No. 15 Creighton visits Nebraska following Scheierman’s 21-point game

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4; over/under is…

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Creighton takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points in Creighton’s 79-65 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-0 in home games. Nebraska averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bluejays are 1-0 on the road. Creighton ranks 18th in college basketball averaging 12.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.0% from deep. Scheierman leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

Nebraska makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Creighton averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 14.6 points for Nebraska.

Scheierman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 16.4 points for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

