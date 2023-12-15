No. 14 Kentucky takes on No. 9 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Wildcats have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky scores 90.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC scoring 85.1 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

Kentucky makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). North Carolina has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Kentucky.

RJ Davis is averaging 21 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 15.9 points for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

