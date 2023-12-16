No. 14 Kentucky plays No. 9 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats play the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Wildcats have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky scores 90.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 6-2 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). North Carolina scores 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than Kentucky allows (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.5% for Kentucky.

RJ Davis is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

