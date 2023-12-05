No. 14 BYU hosts Thomas and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 MVC) at BYU Cougars (7-0) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-1, 1-1 MVC) at BYU Cougars (7-0)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -24.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the No. 14 BYU Cougars after Antonio Thomas scored 27 points in Evansville’s 91-89 overtime win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Cougars are 4-0 in home games. BYU ranks sixth in college basketball with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 4.4.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-1 away from home. Evansville is fifth in the MVC giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

BYU averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 12.0 points for BYU.

Ben Humrichous is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 10.4 points for Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.