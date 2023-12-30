No. 14 BYU faces Wyoming, looks for 4th straight win

Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) at BYU Cougars (11-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) at BYU Cougars (11-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 BYU will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Wyoming.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 in home games. BYU ranks fifth in college basketball with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 4.8.

The Cowboys have gone 0-3 away from home. Wyoming averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

BYU scores 90.1 points, 18.8 more per game than the 71.3 Wyoming allows. Wyoming has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is averaging 16.5 points for the Cougars. Waterman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Caden Powell is averaging 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Sam Griffin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

