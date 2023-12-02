No. 13 Florida Atlantic hosts Charleston (SC) after Martin’s 20-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Florida Atlantic hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Alijah Martin scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 83-58 win against the Liberty Flames.

The Owls have gone 2-1 at home. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in the AAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnell Davis averaging 4.9.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 5.7.

Florida Atlantic makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Charleston (SC) scores 6.3 more points per game (72.4) than Florida Atlantic gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is shooting 73.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Owls. Martin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida Atlantic.

Ben Burnham is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Brzovic is averaging 11.0 points for Charleston (SC).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

