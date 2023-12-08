No. 13 Colorado State hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Saxen’s 20-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (9-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-5) at Colorado State Rams (9-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 70-57 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Colorado State averages 20.6 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Isaiah Stevens with 8.0.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 4-5 to begin the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the top team in the WCC allowing only 60.6 points per game while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Colorado State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rams. Joe Palmer is averaging 6.6 points for Colorado State.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Saxen is averaging 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Saint Mary’s (CA).

