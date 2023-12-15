No. 13 Clemson visits Memphis after Jones’ 29-point game

Clemson Tigers (9-0, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (7-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the…

Clemson Tigers (9-0, 1-0 ACC) at Memphis Tigers (7-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the No. 13 Clemson Tigers after David Jones scored 29 points in Memphis’ 81-75 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Memphis Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Memphis is fourth in the AAC scoring 79.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Clemson Tigers have gone 2-0 away from home. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.3.

Memphis scores 79.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 68.2 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 20.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Memphis Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% for Memphis.

PJ Hall is averaging 20.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Clemson Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.1 points for Clemson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.