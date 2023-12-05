No. 12 Texas visits No. 8 Marquette after Abmas’ 26-point performance

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas plays the…

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas plays the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles after Max Abmas scored 26 points in Texas’ 77-58 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Marquette averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas is 5-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marquette makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Texas scores 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than Marquette gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Kolek is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.5 points for Marquette.

Abmas is averaging 16.7 points and four assists for the Longhorns. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.6 points for Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

