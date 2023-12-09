No. 12 Texas takes on Houston Christian after Abmas’ 25-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at Texas Longhorns (6-2) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -34; over/under…

Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) at Texas Longhorns (6-2)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -34; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Texas’ 86-65 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Longhorns are 5-0 on their home court. Texas has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 12.3 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 3.6.

Texas averages 79.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 85.4 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Kadin Shedrick is shooting 68.2% and averaging 13.0 points for Texas.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies. Greene is averaging 14.1 points for Houston Christian.

