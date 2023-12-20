No. 12 Creighton takes on Villanova following Alexander’s 22-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (7-4) at Creighton Bluejays (9-2) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is…

Villanova Wildcats (7-4) at Creighton Bluejays (9-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton hosts the Villanova Wildcats after Trey Alexander scored 22 points in Creighton’s 85-82 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bluejays are 6-0 on their home court. Creighton scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-2 in road games. Villanova is fifth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.7.

Creighton scores 84.5 points, 19.8 more per game than the 64.7 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bluejays. Mason Miller is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Dixon is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

