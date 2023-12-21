No. 11 Utah women use a 31-point halftime advantage to ease past Weber State 89-36

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, Kennady McQueen…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, Kennady McQueen scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 11 Utah eased by in-state foe Weber State 89-36 on Thursday for its 10th straight win in the 57-game series.

Utah (10-2), which has a 27-1 record against Weber State in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, has won 22 straight games overall at home.

Utah scored the final 17 points of the first quarter, with scoring from five different players, to take a 22-5 lead. McQueen started an 11-0 run in the second quarter with a 3-pointer as Utah build its lead to 33-8 with 6:15 left. McQueen also capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer to make it 46-15.

Weber State was 2 of 12 from the field in the first quarter and 4 of 13 in the second before finishing the game 15 of 57 (26%).

Jenna Johnson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three 3-pointers for Utah (10-2). Dasia Young scored 10 points to help reach 1,000 career points.

Utah outrebounded the Wildcats 47-27 and scored 18 points from 18 Weber State turnovers. The Utes shots 52% from the field, 40% from distance, and 88% at the free-throw line.

Kendra Parra had a team-high eight points for Weber State (3-9). Daryn Hickok and Jadyn Matthews, Weber State’s two double-figure scorers, combined for nine points.

The Utes start Pac-12 action on Dec. 30 at Colorado before heading to play the Arizona schools in early January.

